Orlando Health adjusts visitation policy for non-COVID patients

Orlando Health is adjusting its visitation policy for non-COVID-19 patients, starting Monday.

The new policy means that patients hospitalized at most Orlando Health hospitals are now permitted two adult visitors during the daily visiting hours, according to a news release from Orlando Health.

The release also said that visitors are no longer required to be the same two individuals for the duration of the patient's stay, except at Orlando Health Winner Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies ad Orlando Health South Lake Hospital's OB/GYN unit.

All Orlando Health emergency departments and surgery/procedural areas will continue to only allow one visitor, according to officials.

The hospital system is not adjusting its visitation policy for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Officials say visitors can check with their loved one's facility for specific guidelines.