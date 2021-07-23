Orlando Health adjusts visitation policies amid rise in COVID-19 cases

article

With COVID-19 cases rising in Central Florida, Orlando Health said it adjusted its visitation policy for patients.

The steps are to protect team members, patients and guests, according to a news release from Orlando Health.

The following went into effect on Friday:

Two visitors allowed daily for non-COVID-19 patients during visiting hours. Except for Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital, an adult visiting a non-COVID-19 patient can be accompanied by a minor aged 3 years and older as the second visitor if the minor remains masked and in the company of the adult.

Hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients will still follow current hospital protocols of limited visitation by adults. Visitors should check with their loved one’s hospital for specific details.

One visitor for each patient daily in all emergency departments and surgery/procedural areas. Minors will not be allowed to accompany visitors into emergency departments or surgery/procedural areas.

Except for Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital, visitors do not need to be the same individuals during the entire patient’s stay. Patients at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital are limited to two adult visitors who must be the same individuals throughout the hospital stay.

Specific high-risk clinical areas in hospitals or ambulatory settings may adopt stricter visitation limits if deemed necessary to maintain a safe environment.

Advertisement

Officials said all visitors will be screened and asked to adhere to appropriate precautions including masking, handwashing and social distancing.