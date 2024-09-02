Orlando food pantry seeking volunteers to clean up after damaging flood

Efforts are underway to reopen one of Orlando’s busiest food pantries, United Against Poverty, after a powerful storm caused significant flooding, leaving inches of water on the floors and damaging supplies.

Heavy rain hit Orlando on Sunday, causing water to rush into the non-profit facility. Executive Director Anjali Vaya, who has been with United Against Poverty for 22 years, said she had never seen anything like it.

She and others spent Labor Day cleaning up the water from the warehouse, marketplace, food pantry, and other areas inside the nonprofit. They aim to be operational by Tuesday so they can continue serving those in need.

"We've been working around the clock since the morning trying to make sure we're operational tomorrow because we can't shut our doors and say, ‘Sorry, we're cleaning up and everything's a mess,’" Vaya said.

The parking lot was also flooded, with water rising halfway up the cart stalls.

On Sunday, an unusually slow-moving storm hovered over downtown Orlando for about three to four hours. Images showed cars driving through deep water at South Street and Summerlin Ave., with water reaching the headlights.

The flooding came just after the organization dealt with other challenges. The roof began collapsing in June after deteriorating since Hurricane Ian. With the help of donations, the roof was replaced, and the work was completed just this weekend.

"I’m here to help the community, not to be asking for help," Vaya said. "So it doesn’t make me feel good about this at all because it’s pushing me back on what I’m supposed to be doing."

More slow-moving storms are expected in Central Florida throughout the week, which Vaya said is a significant concern.

"Am I going to need to put sandbags, or what do I need to do at this point? Because, again, we’re just at the beginning of September," Vaya said.

Volunteers are needed to help with cleanup efforts on Tuesday. Those interested should arrive around 9 a.m. or whenever possible. For more information, visit their facility at 150 W Michigan St., Orlando, or call 407-650-0774.