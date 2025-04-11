Orlando police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Brief Victoria Espinola, 13, was reported missing by her father on April 5, at approximately 7:35 a.m. She was last seen near Lake Eola wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and brown and gold sandals, according to police. She could be in the area of Curry Ford Road or East Church Street.



The Orlando Police Department is seeking the community's help in locating a missing teenager.

What we know:

Victoria Espinola, 13, was reported missing by her father on April 5, at approximately 7:35 a.m., authorities said. She was last seen near Lake Eola wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and brown and gold sandals, according to police.

What we don't know:

Her current location is unknown, but authorities believe she could be in the area of Curry Ford Road or East Church Street.

Police said they are concerned for her safety as Victoria had a history of mental health challenges.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call police immediately.