Orlando firefighters respond after large tree falls onto moving car

It's the very definition of being in the wrong place and the wrong time.

Crews with the Orlando Fire Department responded to the scene after a tree toppled onto a moving car.

The tree went down on Broadway Ave., between Colonial Dr. and Hillcrest St. A second parked car was also struck by the tree, firefighters said.

Luckily, the occupant of the car that was passing by was not seriously injured, according to the OFD.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.