Orlando firefighters donate plasma after COVID-19 outbreak in their department

Firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department who have recovered from COVID-19 are donating plasma.

The Orlando Fire Department and OneBlood have teamed up for a plasma drive where firefighters and their family members who've recovered from COVID-19 can donate plasma.

"As the cases surge throughout our service area, the need for convalescent plasma has reached new heights," said Susan Forbes, with OneBlood.

OneBlood says it has seen a 500 percent increase in hospital orders for plasma.

"We encourage people to follow in their footsteps. As they recover, to donate their convalescent plasma," Forbes said. "These donors really hold the potential key in helping many of these other patients still fighting the virus to recover."

Orlando Fire Lt. Jereme Cadorette worked with OneBlood to set up the plasma drive specifically for firefighters and their families after the outbreak in the department where 110 firefighters and staff tested positive for the virus.

In total, 200 people had to quarantine.

Lt. Cadorette says the department is taking social distancing and mask-wearing even more seriously to prevent any more spread.

"Everyone is back to work and healthy and we’re moving on," he said. "They’ve taken an unfortunate circumstance where they tested positive for COVID-19, were out of the game for two weeks and now we’re back in, we’re working and this is another way to help serve our community."

Kyle Hioki was one of the firefighters who tested positive for COVID-19.

Now that he's recovered, he's doing his part to help others battling the virus by donating plasma.

"I’m glad that this is another way for us to give back and I’m glad I can do something to make a difference," Hioki said.