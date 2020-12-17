Orlando Fire Department equipped with new gear to protect against COVID-19

Orlando firefighters are used to some heavy gear to protect them from smoke, heat, and flames.

Now, they are getting fitted with powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR) to help protect them against COVID-19.

It’s battery-operated gear that lasts eight-and-a-half hours, and it’s just some of the new equipment purchased to reduce the risk they face with exposure to COVID-19.

"So they put the hood over their head. It’s got a nice, big, clear lens that they can see through and the person that they’re talking to can read their lips and understand them easier," said Orlando Fire Department District Chief Lori McDonald.

It cost the Orlando Fire Department around $60,000 to order 50 of these -- one for each of the firetrucks. The PAPR is worn by one firefighter per crew when transporting someone to the hospital. In addition to the PAPRs, the department also bought more than 500 half-masks, one for each firefighter in the department.

"With COVID, we learned that we had to step up the amount of protective equipment that we wear for ourselves, not just for us but also for our patients. It’s really just changed our daily life here," said McDonald.

It’s up to McDonald to track and manage all the COVID cases in the department. To date, there have been 139 cases among Orlando firefighters and fire department personnel. That’s just over 20% of the department.

"Obviously that puts a strain on our staffing, on our manpower."

Currently, there are zero cases in the department. McDonald hopes by investing in new protective gear, they’ll keep it that way.

