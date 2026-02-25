Artemis II rollback: NASA to move rocket off launch pad to fix helium flow issue

The Brief NASA plans to roll back its Artemis II rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center. The rollback, a 4-mile trek from the launch pad to the VAB, could take up to 12 hours to complete. Teams will work to fix a helium flow issue discovered in the rocket's upper stage.



NASA is preparing to roll its Artemis II rocket off the launch pad and back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center to fix a helium flow issue.

The rollback is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The process could take up to 12 hours as the Artemis II's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft make the 4-mile journey to the VAB.

NASA decided to roll back Artemis II to fix a helium flow issue in the rocket's upper stage.

"Once back in the VAB, teams will immediately begin work to install platforms to access the area of the helium flow issue," NASA said in an update Tuesday. "Teams will also take advantage of the time in the VAB to replace batteries in the flight termination system and retest it, and replace additional batteries in the upper stage."

The rollback has delayed the Artemis II launch, which previously was planned for March. The next available launch window is April 1.

Watch Artemis II rollback

What is the Artemis II mission?

The Artemis II mission will send a four-person crew on a 10-day trip around the moon.

It will be the first crew test flight of NASA's Artemis program. It will also be the first moon mission in more than 50 years.

FILE - This image shows NASA's SLS (Space Launch System) and Orion spacecraft rolling out of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. NASA's massive crawler-transporter, upgraded for the Artemis program, carries the powerful SLS

Who will be on Artemis II?

From left to right, CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman stand outside before boarding their Orion spacecraft inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Sp

The Artemis II crew will include four astronauts: NASA's Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), and Christina Koch (mission specialist); and Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist).

The crew has been released from their pre-launch quarantine since the mission will not make the March launch window.