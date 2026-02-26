Florida stepdad disciplining girl in viral video will not face criminal charges. Here's why.

The Brief Florida state prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against a stepdad seen in a viral video aggressively disciplining a child – leading many on social media to demand he be investigated for child abuse. The State Attorney’s Office for Seminole County said corporal punishment, including spanking, is allowed under Florida law, and that it did not meet the requirements of a child abuse charge. Investigators said the child did not appear to be injured during a welfare check. Family members told law enforcement that the girl was being disciplined for earlier misbehavior.



Prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against a Florida man captured on surveillance video aggressively disciplining his stepdaughter.

In a letter, the State Attorney's Office for Seminole County said corporal punishment, including physical discipline, is legal under Florida law, and that the actions depicted in the video did not necessarily meet the threshold for child abuse.

Here is how the State Attorney's Office explained its reasoning:

"In Florida, child abuse charges against a parent require conduct that is so excessive it causes serious physical or mental injury to the child. A welfare check by law enforcement found that the stepdaughter was not injured."

"The video and information from family members depict a situation in which the stepfather was attempting to discipline the child for earlier misbehavior. Florida law, including several appellate court decisions, provides significant latitude and legal protection to parents and stepparents who physically discipline their children. That protection applies in this incident."

You can read the detailed letter the State Attorney's Office sent to Sanford Police regarding its decision.

The backstory:

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 16, 2026 in Sanford. Subsequent video of the incident was then posted on social media, where it quickly went viral in various pages and groups, where people demanded law enforcement investigate and prosecutors file charges.

The 2-minute video appears to show a man yelling at a young girl, grabbing her, and appearing to throw her against the hood of a vehicle in a driveway. Prosecutors said in the video the stepdad is seen smacking the child twice in the head, while scolding her for her alleged behavior, as the discipline continued near the garage.

Officials conducted a welfare check and determined that the girl was not seriously hurt, according to the letter.

Sanford Police said it was made aware of the incident two hours after it happened, but by the time officers got there, the family had left and returned to their home in Lakeland.

DCS was also notified.

Stepdad fired from job

Last week, FOX 35 learned that the stepdad worked as a correctional officer with the Florida Department of Corrections. As of Feb. 17, he was no longer employed by them and under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General, a spokesperson said.

"Every FDC staff member is held to the highest standards of accountability and professionalism while on and off duty. FDC has zero tolerance for staff who act inappropriately and in contrary to our core values of respect, integrity, courage, selfless service, and compassion. Any willful breach of our values or participation in illegal activity by FDC staff will result in disciplinary action up to and including dismissal and arrest," the agency said.