Orlando faith leaders push for more protection for LGBTQ community

Pulse Remembrance Week is underway in Central Florida in less than one week.

Saturday will mark five years since 49 people were shot and killed at Pulse Nightclub.

There will be a new push on Monday for more protections for members of the LGBTQ community. Faith leaders are coming together to call on elected officials to act with courage to honor the 49 Pulse victims.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, they will release a statement signed by nearly 500 faith leaders across Florida, specifically asking for elected officials to support federal non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Americans. This effort is being coordinated by Faith in Public Life with the support of Joy Metropolitan Community Church, One Pulse Alliance, and others.

The faith leaders say that 29 states, including Florida, do not have comprehensive statewide laws explicitly prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ people.

RELATED: Florida governor signs bill banning transgender athletes from female teams

They also pointed to a recent bill Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law banning trans-female athletes from competing on female high school and college sports teams.

State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith recently spoke out against the law, stating "cruelty is the point. And that’s why he decided to sign this hateful, transphobic bill on the first day of pride month."

However, Governor DeSantis said that the law is about protecting the fairness of sports.

