Florida governor signs bill banning transgender athletes from female teams

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that bans transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams in Florida intended for student-athletes born as girls, saying the new law will be based on "biology" and not "ideology."

The governor signed the bill from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville on Tuesday, calling it "The Fairness in Women's Sports Act."

"We believe in the state of Florida in protecting the fairness and integrity of women’s athletics," DeSantis said from the private school. "In Florida, girls are going to play girls sports, and boys are going to play boys sports. That’s the reality."

The bill signing occurred on the first day of LGBT Pride Month. DeSantis said the new law is not meant to be a "message."

"First of all it’s not a message to anything other than we are going to protect fairness in women’s sports," he said. "We think it’s important they compete on a level playing field. We’ve seen what happens when you don’t have that."

Before it was sent to his desk at the end of April, Republicans in the GOP-led legislature stripped some of the most contentious elements from a proposal previously approved by the House.

Provisions removed included a requirement that transgender athletes in high schools and colleges undergo testosterone or genetic testing, as well as submit to having their genitalia examined.

PREVIOUS: Florida Republicans send sports transgender bill to governor

However, the legislation retained an underlying principle asserted by the bill's supporters: Biological and scientific differences between males and females made it unfair for athletes born as boys to compete on teams for girls and women.

Under the proposal in Florida, a transgender student-athlete would have to affirm her biological sex by supplying proof such as a birth certificate. The proposal also would allow another student to sue if a school allows a transgender girl or woman to play on a team intended for biological females.

"The message that the bill sends is an ugly message of exclusion, telling trans kids that who they are is not OK and that they need to change who they are," Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith said at the time.

But supporters in the Senate saw it differently.

"This is a pro-female, pro-woman bill," said Sen. Keith Perry, a Republican, after the bill was passed in the Florida Senate.

Sen. Kelli Stargel, who carried the proposal in the Senate, said there was no intent to do harm to transgender children, but to recognize the physiological differences between the sexes and to give girls and women an equal opportunity to excel in sports.

"This is nothing about anybody being discriminated," Stargel said Tuesday. "It the right thing to work for to protect our women."

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report

