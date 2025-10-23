Lyft driver shoots at passengers after verbal fight, Orange County deputies say

The Brief An Orlando-area Lyft driver faces two attempted murder charges after the Orange County Sheriff's office says he shot his passengers. Authorities said the shooting started after a verbal argument took place between the riders and the driver. The condition of the gunshot victim is not known.



A 33-year-old man, who witnesses said was working as a Lyft driver at the time of an Oct. 22 incident, is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder after officials say he shot at his passengers.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place after the driver – identified Rolando Rivera Casillas – argued with two of his passengers and then shot at them as they ran away.

What we know:

In video footage taken from the Orange County Sheriff's Office's helicopter, deputies saw two men on the porch of an Orlando home – who were later confirmed to be brothers – and one of the men was on the ground. Deputies responded to the home, finding Joseph Stanfield, 40, who was shot in his stomach and foot, the sheriff's office said. Stanfield's brother was trying to help him.

From the helicopter footage, deputies also saw another man in the area standing by a vehicle with his hands on the car and an apparent firearm on the car's hood. Deputies detained the man, later identified as Casillas, in a police vehicle.

The victim's account

What they're saying:

While in the ambulance, Stanfield told deputies he had a verbal fight with a Lyft driver when he and his brother tried to get out of the vehicle. Stanfield said the driver got out of the car and shot at them as they ran away.

Stanfield's brother's statement was consistent with what Stanfield told deputies, the sheriff's office said, saying the driver was upset after his car door was slammed and asked the brothers to get out of the car, threatening to shoot them.

Surveillance video of the incident

What we know:

Surveillance video from a nearby home showed the brothers entering Casillas' car, exit the car shortly after while running away and Casillas firing approximately five shots at the brothers, deputies said. Stanfield can be heard in the video saying he was shot, the sheriff's office said.

What did the shooting suspect say?

What we know:

When attempting to interview Casillas, he requested a lawyer, authorities said. However, based on statements from the brothers, the sheriff's office said there was probable cause to charge Rivera with two counts of attempted murder.

Authorities claim that Casillas intentionally committed an overt act by exiting his vehicle and shooting at the Stanfield brothers. Though no one died from Casillas' actions, the sheriff's office said his actions were imminently dangerous to the brothers' lives.

"A person of ordinary judgment would know this act is reasonably certain to kill or do serious bodily injury to another and is such a nature that the act itself indicates an indifference to human life," the sheriff's office said in its arrest affidavit narrative.

What we don't know:

Joseph Stanfield's condition is not known at this time.