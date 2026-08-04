Convicted killer DeMorris Hunter sentenced to death for 2002 murder of neighbor

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The man convicted of killing his Orlando neighbor more than 20 years ago was sentenced to death on Tuesday.

A jury convicted DeMorris Hunter in April and recommended the death penalty.

On Tuesday, a judge agreed with the jury's recommendation and sentenced Hunter to death.

"The court concludes that death, as recommended by the jury, is the appropriate sentence," Judge Lisa Munyon wrote in her ruling.

The backstory:

Hunter was convicted of killing his neighbor Theresa Green on May 26, 2002, after a party at their apartment complex.

According to investigators, Hunter strangled Green, put her body in the truck of her car and left the car in a parking lot in Sanford.

At the time of Green's death, Hunter had lived in Orlando for about two months.

Previous murder conviction

Hunter was in prison in California for the murder of another woman when he was extradited to Florida to face charges in Green's murder.