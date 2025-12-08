Elementary students take over BizTown for hands-on civics and financial literacy lessons

The Brief Tomoka Elementary fourth-graders participated in BizTown, a simulated city that teaches financial literacy and civic responsibility through hands-on roles. Students took on positions such as mayor, CEO, and news reporter, learning the challenges and responsibilities of running a town. The program aims to give students practical experience in teamwork, leadership, and understanding adult roles in the community.



Tomoka Elementary fourth-graders took over "BizTown," an interactive, simulated city that turns classroom lessons into real-world practice.

The program emphasizes teamwork, leadership, and understanding.

What is BizTown?

Local perspective:

BizTown is a learning experience from Junior Achievement that combines in-class instruction on financial literacy with a hands-on visit to a fully operational simulated town.

Students take on roles such as Mayor, Treasurer, CEO, Property Advisor, Infection Preventionist, and Animal Adoption Counselor.

Students in Action

The 4th graders arrived ready to run the town on Monday morning. Some took on leadership positions like CEO and mayor, while others served as news reporters, vet counselors, and TV technicians. Students were excited to participate and give it their all.

"It’s really eye-opening when students have that aha moment of what grown-ups do," said Dawn Blaise, BizTown Education Manager. "They feel important and responsible."

Challenges of Running a Town

Not every role was easy. Some students found their jobs fun and straightforward, while others quickly realized the responsibilities of their positions, like Archie, who was appointed the mayor.

"Archie, how does it feel to be the mayor of this town?" asked FOX 35's Amanda Ruiz. "It’s really stressful!" he replied.

"What’s stressful about it?" Ruiz followed. "Everything!" he said.

The Goal

BizTown’s mission is to give students practical, hands-on experience that teaches teamwork, financial literacy, and civic responsibility. Organizers say the program prepares students to understand the roles adults play in their communities.