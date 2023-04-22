Orlando double shooting leaves two injured: Deputies

Two people were injured during a shooting near Orange Blossom Trail on Saturday, according to Orange County Deputies.

Deputies responded to the 5200 block of South Orange Blossom Trail at 1:49 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

They found two men who had been shot when they arrived on the scene. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

No other details have been released.