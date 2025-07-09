Orlando convicted felon pleads guilty to possessing 17 firearms

The Brief Latchman Singh, a convicted felon from Orlando, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing 17 firearms found during a search related to an auto theft investigation. Some of the weapons were stolen, lacked serial numbers, or had a silencer attached. Singh faces up to 15 years in federal prison, with sentencing set for September 25, 2025.



A convicted felon found with 17 firearms in his home has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing the weapons, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

What we know:

Latchman Singh, 31, of Orlando, entered a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and now faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

According to court records, Orange County sheriff’s deputies were executing a search warrant at Singh’s residence in connection with a state-level auto theft investigation when they discovered weapons scattered throughout the closet, bedroom and kitchen. Authorities said two of the firearms had been reported stolen, one lacked a serial number, and another was equipped with a silencer.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Federal law prohibits Singh from owning firearms or ammunition due to his prior felony convictions. He has agreed to forfeit the weapons and ammunition involved in the case.

The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dana E. Hill is prosecuting the case.

Singh’s prosecution is part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, a national effort aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence through coordinated law enforcement and community partnerships.

What's next:

His sentencing is set for September 25.