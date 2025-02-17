Orlando considers mobile shelters on converted buses to tackle homelessness crisis

The Brief Orlando is considering using converted Greyhound buses as mobile shelters for the homeless, offering beds, restrooms, and storage. The proposal aims to address both a shelter shortage and new state laws on homeless encampments. A vote by the city commissioners is expected in March.



A local homeless outreach group, in collaboration with the City of Orlando, is proposing an innovative solution to address homelessness.

Converted Greyhound buses would shelter homeless

What we know:

The City of Orlando is considering a proposal to convert two Greyhound buses into mobile shelters. The buses would each accommodate up to 20 people, providing beds, restrooms, personal storage, and laundry facilities.

Bryan Hampton, Director of Development at the Christian Service Center in Orlando, emphasizes that Orlando currently lacks sufficient shelter options for the homeless, especially as new state laws crack down on homeless encampments. Hampton suggests that these mobile shelters could provide a cost-effective and timely solution to the city's homelessness crisis.

What we don't know:

While the concept of using converted buses as shelters is being discussed, many details remain uncertain. The city has yet to vote on whether to move forward with the idea.

Additionally, while Hampton has outlined the costs for buying and converting the buses — estimated at $350,000 with annual operating costs of about $1 million — specifics on how the city plans to fund the project or whether they have secured necessary support remain unclear.

Also, the long-term effectiveness of using buses as shelters, especially in terms of sustainability and scalability, is still unverified.

The backstory:

Orlando, like many cities across the U.S., has grappled with homelessness for years. Recent state legislation, aimed at curbing homeless encampments, has intensified the urgency of finding adequate housing and shelter solutions.

The city’s shelters are reportedly at full capacity, and there is growing pressure to comply with the new state laws while simultaneously providing effective support for those experiencing homelessness. Hampton’s proposal of using converted buses as mobile shelters is an attempt to meet both these challenges.

Big picture view:

The mobile shelter initiative is part of a broader trend across the U.S. to address homelessness in more creative and adaptive ways. Many cities are exploring temporary shelters, modular housing, and other non-traditional solutions to provide immediate relief to those living on the streets.

In the case of Orlando, the idea of using buses also aligns with a more immediate need to comply with newly introduced state laws that mandate action against homelessness encampments. If successful, it could offer a scalable model for other cities facing similar challenges.

Timeline:

According to Hampton, the buses could be ready for use in approximately eight to 10 weeks. This rapid turnaround is intended to provide an immediate solution to the ongoing homelessness issue. However, before any action can be taken, the proposal must first be presented to and approved by the Orlando City Commission, with a vote scheduled for March.

What they're saying:

Bryan Hampton, the Director of Development at the Christian Service Center, shared his optimism about the potential of the project.

"Imagine two greyhound buses converted to sleeping — 20 beds, restroom, personal storage, laundry." He emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, "Right now, there are not enough places in Orlando for homeless people to go each night."

Hampton also expressed his belief in the practicality of the buses.

"How will they enforce the statewide ban against encampments when there are not enough beds? The buses would be a great alternative." He underscored the importance of finding quick solutions, adding, "Homelessness is a complex issue, and we need to find quick solutions."

The Christian Service Center staff, responsible for operating the buses, would pick up up to 40 individuals each night and park the buses at the Christian Services Center in Parramore, helping them get back on their feet the following morning.

"We have to keep an open mind and think outside the box," Hampton stated, hopeful that the Orlando City Commissioners will approve the plan in March.

