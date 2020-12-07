Orlando considering increasing funds in rental assistance program

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many people struggling to pay rent.

Orlando City officials are trying to help with their rental assistance program. If you are an Orlando resident who has struggled to pay rent since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, you may be eligible for financial relief.

The Heart of Florida United Way on behalf of the City of Orlando is prescreening and accepting applications for a rental assistance program that helps cover unpaid rent.

Orlando City Council will decide on Monday whether they will amend the program by increasing the maximum amount to no more than $2,500 each month.

You must be pre-screened to apply. Applications will be accepted through next Tuesday, December 15th or until all of the allotted funds run out.

For more information and to apply, click HERE.