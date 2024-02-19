Orlando considering extension of moratorium on new nightclubs, bars

Orlando is considering an extension of the temporary moratorium on new nightclub openings, allowing the city to refine suggested code amendments before the moratorium expires.

Efforts are underway to prepare and finalize recommendations aimed at better supporting nightclubs and managing the development and zoning implications related to them. These recommendations are expected to be presented to the City Council.

The first reading of the ordinance was approved, and it will be brought forward for a second read and adoption at the March 11th City Council meeting.

"We are working on diversifying what we have in downtown. We want to have more than just bars, but we have programs for retail and restaurants," said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

The temporary moratorium, initiated on March 20, 2023, temporarily halted the opening of new nightclubs, providing the city with an opportunity to study the concentration of nightclubs downtown.

If the moratorium is extended, it will expire on September 20, 2024.