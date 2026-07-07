Orlando to break ground on Church Street transformation project

The Brief A project to revitalize an historic stretch of downtown Orlando is set to begin soon. City leaders will break ground on the Church Street Festival Street project on Tuesday. The project, which will be done in three phases, will include turning the area into a pedestrian-friendly "festival street" with events, outdoor dining and more.



Church Street in downtown Orlando is set for a major transformation.

The city will kick off the first phase of the Church Street Festival Street project on Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony.

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What we know:

The project, which will be done in three phases, will transform a stretch of Church Street from Garland Avenue east to Magnolia Avenue into a pedestrian-friendly "festival street" with year-round events, outdoor dining and more.

According to officials, phase one will include reconstructing Garland Avenue into a road with two 11-foot travel lanes and a curbless roadway that connects to pedestrian spaces.

Work on the first phase of the project is expected to be completed winter 2026.

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City leaders say drivers and pedestrians should plan for delays around downtown during construction.

The Church Street Festival Street project is part of the DTO Action Plan to update areas around downtown to make it more welcoming and walkable.