Florida attorney general accuses State Attorney Monique Worrell of lenient plea deals

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier accused State Attorney Monique Worrell of offering overly lenient plea deals in violent crime cases. Uthmeier cited reduced sentences in murder and child exploitation cases, including a fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle. Worrell's office denied the allegations, saying prosecutors are reducing violent crime and securing convictions without "theater."



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is accusing Orange and Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell of being too lenient in prosecuting violent offenders, citing several plea agreements involving murder and child exploitation cases.

In a letter released Wednesday, Uthmeier alleged Worrell's office showed "extreme leniency" toward defendants charged with serious crimes, including murder and sex offenses. He argued prosecutors unnecessarily reduced sentences in several high-profile cases.

Local perspective:

Among the examples cited is the case of LeBron Flores, a teenager who pleaded guilty after crashing a stolen vehicle into Christian Romero, killing him. Although Flores faced up to 15 years in prison on a manslaughter charge, he received a six-year sentence under a plea agreement.

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Worrell previously said the outcome was constrained by Florida's youthful offender sentencing laws. However, Uthmeier released court documents that he said show prosecutors approved a downward departure from the sentencing guidelines.

The attorney general also pointed to a first-degree murder case that resulted in a four-year prison sentence through a plea agreement, as well as a child exploitation case in which prosecutors did not pursue a possible life sentence.

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In the letter, Uthmeier wrote about prosecutors: "You are not powerless to influence sentencing outcomes, nor can you have discretion without responsibility."

Worrell's office did not directly address the attorney general's allegations but said in a statement that it would not "play politics." The office said violent crime has declined in the circuit and that prosecutors continue "securing convictions and holding offenders accountable every day without the theater."

Worrell's office had not provided any additional response to the attorney general's specific claims as of Wednesday.