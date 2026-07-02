What is Lulu's Law? Shark attack alerts headed to beachgoers' phones under new Florida statute

The Brief Lulu's Law will send emergency alerts to beachgoers' phones when a shark attack occurs nearby. The law was inspired by shark attack survivor Lulu Gribbin, who advocated for real-time public warnings. The FCC has 180 days to add shark attacks to the national Wireless Emergency Alerts system.



Beachgoers in Florida will soon receive emergency alerts on their mobile phones when a shark attack occurs nearby under a new law inspired by a teenage shark attack survivor.

Known as Lulu's Law, the measure requires shark attacks to be added to the Wireless Emergency Alerts system, allowing authorities to notify people in the area in real time.

The backstory:

The law is named after Lulu Gribbin, who lost her left hand and part of her right leg in a 2024 shark attack in Florida's Panhandle.

Gribbin and her family spent years advocating for the legislation, saying timely alerts could help prevent additional attacks. According to the family, another person had been bitten by a shark about 90 minutes earlier and roughly three miles away, information they said could have kept Lulu out of the water.

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The new law has drawn support from beachgoers in New Smyrna Beach, a community known for frequent shark encounters. Residents said immediate notifications could help families make informed decisions about entering the water, particularly during busy beach days and youth surf camps.

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Marine researchers note that shark bites remain rare, with an estimated 60 to 80 unprovoked attacks reported worldwide each year. Even so, supporters say real-time warnings could reduce the risk of additional incidents following an attack.

What's next:

The Federal Communications Commission now has 180 days to implement the alert system by adding shark attacks to the national Wireless Emergency Alerts program.