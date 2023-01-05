Orlando-area man threatened mass shooting at FSU targeting LGBTQ community, FBI alleges

article

A man from Central Florida is accused of threatening a mass shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it received information on Dec. 16, 2021, that an "imminent threat to life" had been posted days earlier to the instant messaging/social media internet platform Discord, which is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

According to federal investigators, 19-year-old Sean Michael Albert, of Winter Park, posted a picture of a weapon on social media, along with a threat to kill members of the LGBTQ community, under the username "BloodStainedSand#0088." The post referenced FSU's address at 600 W College Ave., in Tallahassee, the FBI said.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI said Discord voluntarily provided internet protocol (IP) address information for the post, as well as the subscriber information linked to the user account. Investigators said that information eventually led them to an address in Winter Park.

An interview with the apartment manager and Albert's roommate, "revealed a history of violence and a pattern of concerning behavior by Albert," court documents read.

FBI agents said they met Albert when he flew into Orlando International Airport on New Year's Day following a trip to Washington, D.C. Upon questioning, they said "he admitted during the interview to posting the threat," according to the criminal complaint. Albert told agents that the post was meant to be "ironic," "satirical," and "a joke," according to court documents.

During the investigation, agents said they also discovered previous threats made by Albert against Blacks and Jews.

Albert now faces charges for making the alleged threat.