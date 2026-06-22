Orlando approves temporary easing of historic preservation rules for downtown redevelopment

The Brief Orlando commissioners heard divided public comments on a temporarily ease historic preservation reviews downtown. Supporters said the changes could reduce red tape and encourage investment in long-vacant buildings. Opponents warned the measure could weaken protections for historic landmarks and lead to irreversible losses.



Orlando city commissioners approved a temporary moratorium on portions of the city’s historic preservation review process, a move supporters say will encourage redevelopment of long-vacant downtown buildings while critics warn it could put historic landmarks at risk.

Orlando city commissioners heard sharply divided public testimony Monday as officials considered the temporary measure.

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The measure, approved after hours of public comment Monday, will make it easier for developers to renovate certain historic properties in downtown Orlando by temporarily bypassing some preservation requirements.

More than 30 people spoke during the meeting, with supporters and opponents offering sharply different views on how best to revitalize the city’s historic core.

Supporters argued that vacant buildings have become increasingly vulnerable to neglect and deterioration and said the current review process discourages investment. They said the changes will promote adaptive reuse of historic structures and help attract new businesses, restaurants and activity to downtown.

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Jill Vaughan, president and CEO of the Downtown Orlando Partnership, said vacant and underutilized buildings have become vulnerable to deterioration and vandalism. She described the proposal as a temporary measure that would allow the city to test a different review process while maintaining oversight.

"This is not a decision to abandon preservation," Vaughan told commissioners. "It's an opportunity to determine whether a different process can better support the protection of our historic assets and encourage economic development."

Several business and property owners echoed those concerns, saying lengthy and unpredictable approval processes have made redevelopment difficult.

Joe Nunziata, CEO of Acrisure Mortgage and a downtown property owner, said uncertainty in the approval process can delay projects and discourage investment. He argued that occupied and maintained buildings are more likely to preserve their historic character than vacant ones.

Brian Wilson, a downtown property owner who renovated a historic building, described the redevelopment process as costly and complicated. While expressing support for historic preservation, he said subjective reviews can create obstacles for adaptive reuse projects.

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Opponents said the ordinance weakens protections for some of Orlando’s most significant historic buildings and could lead to demolitions that permanently alter the character of downtown. Several speakers urged commissioners to pursue other redevelopment strategies that preserve historic landmarks.

Jason Kelly, a member of Orlando's Historic Preservation Board, urged commissioners to reject the proposal, arguing that preservation safeguards protect some of the city's oldest and most significant structures.

"These buildings were here long before us," Kelly said. "If we do our job right, they'll remain long after we're gone."

The moratorium will not take effect until Aug. 10, allowing it to coincide with a proposed rebate program designed to encourage the reuse and renovation of historic properties within the downtown district.