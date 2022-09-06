Orlando apartment fire, likely sparked by lightning, displaces some 20 families

Nearly two dozen families have been displaced from their apartment homes in Orange County due to a fire that was reportedly sparked by lightning.

Orange County firefighters responded to the Osprey Links apartment complex in Hunters Creek around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening to find flames burning through the roof and eaves of a building that houses several units.

"This fire has displaced approximately 20 families and Red Cross has been called to assist with the relocation," said a spokesperson with Orange County Fire Rescue.

Rescuers told FOX 35 News that a couple of lightning strikes hit one of the buildings at the complex, and it took roughly 30-40 mins to put out the fire. No one was injured.