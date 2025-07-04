Orlando 4th of July weather: When will the rain start? Timeline, forecast, live radar

The Brief The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated the Fourth of July as a Weather Impact Day due to the strong showers and storms expected across Central Florida. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected to begin around noon and last through the evening with the best chances of rain taking place from 3-9 p.m. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says a tropical or subtropical depression could form near the southeastern United States later today or over the weekend.



These tropical downpours come from a newly designated Invest 92L system that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring. The system has the potential to develop into a tropical or subtropical depression forming near the southeastern United States later today or over the weekend.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, this weekend and into next week.

What will the weather look like for the Fourth of July?

What To Expect:

The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Friday as a Weather Impact Day due to the strong showers and storms expected across Central Florida.

The day starts off dry, warm, humid and muggy thanks to the tropical moisture we still have in place, which will lead to more heavy downpours and storms this afternoon.

Multiple rounds and waves of showers and storms can be expected to impact any Fourth of July holiday plans outdoors. That being said, there will still be dry spots and short-lived breaks in the rain.

Isolated downpours will begin popping up around noon today. The chances of rain will peak at 70%, with the best chances of rain taking place from 3-9 p.m.

With the amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours can be expected. A lot of rain will fall over short periods of time.

For any fireworks plans, it will be a close call when it comes to the rain. The data continues to show the rain lightening up, especially close to 10-11 p.m. The later the time, the better chances of dry time.

Fourth of July travel at Orlando International Airport (MCO)

More than 1.4 million people are expected to fly into or out of Orlando International Airport (MCO) this week ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Here are the top three busiest days expected at MCO:

Sunday, July 6 - 175,559 (arrivals & departures)

Monday, July 7 - 167,536

Saturday, July 5 - 166,508

National Hurricane Center: Tropical depression possible this weekend

What's next:

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says a tropical or subtropical depression could form near the southeastern United States later today or over the weekend.

A weak area of low-pressure, designated as Invest 92L, has formed about 100 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. As of Friday morning, the NHC is giving it a 60% chance of tropical development over the next seven days and a 60% chance over the next 48 hours.

Regardless of development, heavy rain and potential flooding are likely across Florida through the Fourth of July weekend.

Tropical moisture will help bring continued waves and rounds of heavy downpours and storms into the weekend. By the time the weekend wraps up, we're expecting to have accumulated around 3 to 6 inches of rain across Central Florida.

There will be breaks in the rain, but when it does rain, the downpours will be heavy and dump a lot of rain over a short timeframe.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

A more typical summer set-up is on the way for next week.

This will mean more typical sea-breeze-driven afternoon showers and storms.

Our air mass won't be quite as ripe with moisture either, which means we won't see as much rain.

Temperatures will be heating up as a result of more sunshine and dry time, so plan for highs well into the low-90s for most of next week.

Unusually quiet hurricane season

So far, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet, with the basin’s Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), sitting at a meager 0.2 units. ACE is a metric used by forecasters to quantify the strength and duration of tropical cyclones, with greater values indicating stronger, longer-lasting systems.

According to data compiled by Colorado State University, the 2025 ACE value is more than 90% below average for the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf.

The peak of hurricane season typically comes in mid-September, so while activity is low now, forecasters caution that this is not an indicator of the full season's potential.

