Orange County deputies arrest 2 for alleged street racing

Orange County sheriff's deputies have been cracking down on illegal street racing for the past few months.

Over the weekend, 19-year-old Peyton Olsen and 21-year-old Alan Medina were arrested, accused of racing in the Lee Vista/Goldenrod area.

"We had called the police numerous times," said Megan Linehan who works in the area. "We’ve actually had to call the cops," Nannette Marin, who also works in the area, explained.

According to investigators, around 60 vehicles and 100 people were taking part in a street takeover, and blocking the intersection of TPC Blvd and Hazeltine National Drive. It’s where many industrial businesses are located, making it difficult for those who work in the area.

Marin said, "It’s horrible, it’s horrible. We have like 50 employees here at night, and they can’t get out."

Linehan has also gotten stuck in traffic, "After a 12, 13-hour shift I couldn’t get out because they were blocking the entire intersection it just did not feel safe."

Deputies said the drivers were doing donuts and burnouts, you can see the marks left on the street.

"It’s very unsafe," Marin told us. "They’ll do burnouts near the trucks and if one of those trucks were to flip it could seriously cause some damage."

According to investigators, Medina also faces reckless driving charges, after he drove against traffic and had to be stopped using stop sticks.

"I’m glad they’re cracking down on it because it was getting pretty bad," Linehan said.

Deputies said a person in the car with Medina received a racing spectator citation.



