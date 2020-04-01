Orange County updates heat map of COVID-19 cases

Orange County now has nearly 600 positive COVID-19 cases, according to information released by officials on Friday. Mayor Jerry Demings reiterated that he expects those numbers to rise substantially.

During a news conference, Demings announced that the county has updated its heat map indicating where the virus is most present, but he again cautioned that no resident should be deceived into thinking that it is not present in their zip code.

Among the 53 zip codes in Orange County, the two with the highest presence of the virus are 32822 and 32837, with 30 each. Twenty or more cases have been reported in: 32824 (28), 32803 (26), 32828 (23), 34786 (23), 32825 (21).

Projections show that COVID-19 cases will peak at the end of April or the beginning of May, with 7,000 deaths statewide in this timeframe.

The map below is dated 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 3:

"Trust me when I say, when we look across Orange County...these numbers are beginning to increase," Demings said.

Demings, and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, said they were glad Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Wednesday but wish it had been done earlier.

Demings remains concerned with the peak coming in a month, with 179 deaths expected daily in the states. He said a total of three Orange County firefighters have COVID-19 but are recovering at home.

More than 30,000 applications for rent relief were received by the county at the close of the assistance program on Wednesday. The county made available this one-time benefit for residents who qualify. The COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will provide assistance with one month’s rent, so residents will be able to use their limited funds on other necessities.

Community Information & How to Help

Health and Social Services: The Heart of Florida United Way connects residents to critical health and social service resources when they need help. Residents impacted by COVID-19 can contact 2-11 for financial assistance, health programs, crisis support and more. Additionally residents looking to contribute to the area’s COVID19 recovery can donate to United Way’s ALICE Fund.211 Helpline | Donate to ALICE

Food Insecurity: Residents need of food assistance can visit Second Harvest Food Bank’ online food locator to find a list of feeding partners near their residency. Additionally residents looking to contribute to the area’s COVID19 recovery can volunteer.Food Locator | Volunteer

Reemployment Assistance Application: Reemployment assistance benefits, formerly known as unemployment compensation, can be filed online using the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity portal. Reemployment Assistance provides temporary wage replacement (unemployment insurance) benefits to eligible individuals who are out of work through no fault of their own.Reemployment Application

Bartender Emergency Assistance Program: The United States Bartenders Guild’s National Charity Foundation has launched a program for bartenders impacted by COVID-19. The Bartender Emergency Assistance Program is meant to aid service industry personnel experiencing financial difficulties.Program Application

Mental Health Assistance: Aspire Health Partners is offering a dedicated telephone line to assist residents with mental health concerns related to COVID-19. Residents can call the helpline to be connected with a caring mental health professional.407-875-3700 X2 | Aspire Health Partners

Blood Donation: There is still an urgent need for blood donations in our community and across the nation. Concerns over the coronavirus are negatively impacting the blood supply. OneBlood in Central Florida is regulated by the FDA and required to follow strict operational guidelines.Blood Donation Locations

Report Price Gouging: Residents can report price gouging online for by phone to the Florida Office of the Attorney General.1-866-966-7226 | Report

Support Area Restaurants: Visit Orlando has launched its "Orlando To Go" webpage to help support our destination's growing list of restaurants which are currently offering take-out and delivery menu options.Orlando To Go | Program Information