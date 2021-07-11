Orange County opens 1st mobile COVID-19 vaccine site

Mobile vaccine units in Orange County are ready to roll as the first one will open Monday.

Orange County's first mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open Monday at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Englewood Park neighborhood east of Downtown Orlando. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be given out between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The vaccination site accepts walk-ups and no reservations are required.

The mobile clinic will travel to these other neighborhoods:

Monday, July 12: Engelwood Neighborhood Center

Tuesday, July 13: Rosemont Neighborhood Center

Wednesday, July 14: Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center

Thursday, July 15: Northwest Neighborhood Center

Friday, July 16: Citrus Square Neighborhood Center

Wednesday, July 21: Wadeview Neighborhood Center

Monday, July 26: Dover Shores Neighborhood Center

In August, officials will return to these sites for the second doses of the Pfizer vaccine:

Monday, August 2: Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive

Tuesday, August 3: Rosemont Neighborhood Center, 4872 Rose Bay Drive

Wednesday, August 4: Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Boulevard

Thursday, August 5: Northwest Neighborhood Center, 3955 WD Judge Drive

Friday, August 6: Citrus Square Neighborhood Center, 5625 Hickey Drive

Wednesday, August 11: Wadeview Neighborhood Center, 2177 South Summerlin Avenue

Monday, August 16: Dover Shores Neighborhood Center, 1400 Gaston Foster Road

With the number of new COVID-19 cases rising across Central Florida, public health officials say people should not think the pandemic is over.

"So the numbers are increasing and increasing in all directions," said Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County Health Director. Dr. Pino explained that the vast majority of people in Orange County now dying from COVID-19 are not vaccinated. "95% of the death, are mostly preventable if those individuals were fully vaccinated."

Regarding the mobile sites opening this week, Dr. Jason Littleton, an Orlando physician, told FOX 35 "I think these pop-up shops will make it easy, convenient, and help people get over that mental hump, so to speak, if they want to get the vaccine."

Littleton said there are lots of reasons for the spike in COVID-19 cases, explaining "It's summertime, people are out and about. People who should be wearing masks are not wearing masks, those who are unvaccinated, so you have all this really happening and people clustering together so a lot of reasons for its resurging. I'm not really surprised."

