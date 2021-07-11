Orange County opens 1st mobile COVID-19 vaccine site
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Mobile vaccine units in Orange County are ready to roll as the first one will open Monday.
Orange County's first mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open Monday at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Englewood Park neighborhood east of Downtown Orlando. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be given out between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The vaccination site accepts walk-ups and no reservations are required.
The mobile clinic will travel to these other neighborhoods:
- Monday, July 12: Engelwood Neighborhood Center
- Tuesday, July 13: Rosemont Neighborhood Center
- Wednesday, July 14: Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center
- Thursday, July 15: Northwest Neighborhood Center
- Friday, July 16: Citrus Square Neighborhood Center
- Wednesday, July 21: Wadeview Neighborhood Center
- Monday, July 26: Dover Shores Neighborhood Center
In August, officials will return to these sites for the second doses of the Pfizer vaccine:
- Monday, August 2: Engelwood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive
- Tuesday, August 3: Rosemont Neighborhood Center, 4872 Rose Bay Drive
- Wednesday, August 4: Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, 1723 Bruton Boulevard
- Thursday, August 5: Northwest Neighborhood Center, 3955 WD Judge Drive
- Friday, August 6: Citrus Square Neighborhood Center, 5625 Hickey Drive
- Wednesday, August 11: Wadeview Neighborhood Center, 2177 South Summerlin Avenue
- Monday, August 16: Dover Shores Neighborhood Center, 1400 Gaston Foster Road
With the number of new COVID-19 cases rising across Central Florida, public health officials say people should not think the pandemic is over.
"So the numbers are increasing and increasing in all directions," said Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County Health Director. Dr. Pino explained that the vast majority of people in Orange County now dying from COVID-19 are not vaccinated. "95% of the death, are mostly preventable if those individuals were fully vaccinated."
Regarding the mobile sites opening this week, Dr. Jason Littleton, an Orlando physician, told FOX 35 "I think these pop-up shops will make it easy, convenient, and help people get over that mental hump, so to speak, if they want to get the vaccine."
Littleton said there are lots of reasons for the spike in COVID-19 cases, explaining "It's summertime, people are out and about. People who should be wearing masks are not wearing masks, those who are unvaccinated, so you have all this really happening and people clustering together so a lot of reasons for its resurging. I'm not really surprised."
