Orange County teachers reject District’s contract offer

article

Orange County teachers have spoken and they are not satisfied with the Orange County Public Schools contract offer.

Bargaining continued Wednesday with the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, the Union starting by rejecting the District’s second offer and presenting a counter-offer.

“They rejected the District offer by 92 percent,” said Wendy Doromal, President, Orange County Classroom Teachers Association on a survey given to the 3,800 member barganing unit.

The Union’s proposal keeps the salary offered by the District, however changes the contract to a one-year deal, instead of two. Doromal says this would allow the teachers to renegotiate again after a year. In addition, the teachers are demanding that health insurance rates remain the same and the District cover any premium hikes.

The Union is also asking for better working conditions, two requests are limiting teacher meetings and allowing more planning time.

“Our teachers work hard every day and they deserve an adequate raise, they deserve affordable healthcare and great working conditions and that’s what we’re fighting for,” said Doromal.

The raise structure being proposed is:

Advertisement

Across the board increase of $800 for all teachers, regardless of instructional practice score.

$1,600 increase for teachers rated “Effective.”

$2,200 increase for teachers rated “Highly Effective.”

The bargaining continues Wednesday afternoon. If the District accepts the deal, a preliminary agreement will be signed and the contract will go before the Union’s full bargaining unit for a vote.