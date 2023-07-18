Orange County task force on tourism development makes final recommendations on tax-funded projects

The Orange County Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force presented its final recommendations on how to spend tourist tax dollars, which amounts to more than $300 million.

Along with the Orange County Convention Center, the task force picked Florida Citrus Sports, the Amway Center, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, and UCF Sports as venues and organizations that should receive money generated from a 6% tax on hotel rooms in Orange County.

"I think now as we look more into all the scoring. I think that’s where we’re going to really shine," said UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir.

"I’m excited for Orlando to compete now in the music business in particular," added Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan. "In 2022, we had six shows. This year we’ve got one compared to Tampa who’s probably had about eight or nine dates… a lot of those opportunities need to remain here.

MORE HEADLINES:

The advisory task force said that scores were based on surveying its members after they heard all the presentations. The survey asked members to rate each organization by things like tourist attraction, operational readiness, and anticipated return on investment, among other things.

"I think the task force members agree, they couldn’t go forward with some of these projects that are not ready to be done," explained Jane Healy, co-chair of the task force.

Orange County leaders said their final decision will be based on what will make the biggest impact.

"I did not want our community to feel like there were winners and losers here," said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

These are just recommendations, as the Orange County Commission will have a final say on who gets the money and how much they will receive.



