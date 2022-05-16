Orange County shelter's longest resident, Blue Diamond, finds forever home

Blue Diamond has finally found her forever home!

The 8-year-old pooch was adopted from Orange County Animal Services over the weekend after spending 100 days at the shelter, making her their longest resident.

On Saturday, the shelter held "Blue Diamond Day" with the idea of showcasing the very good girl in hopes that a family would fall in love with her and adopt her. Blue Diamond got to spend the entire day outside in the play yard, enjoying an ice-filled pool and greeting potential families in celebration of her special day!

The shelter says Blue is a staff favorite, but had been overlooked by families for the past few months. However, her luck changed over the weekend and she found her forever home!

Congratulations, Blue Diamond!