Orange County sees high number of school bus driver absences on Friday

While Osceola County has been warning parents that buses could be delayed due to call-outs ahead of the holiday weekend, Orange County Public Schools announced that a high number of its school bus drivers are out on Friday.

The school district tweeted on Friday: "OCPS families, due to a high number of driver absences today, school buses may be running late both this morning and this afternoon. Please have patience and if you can drive your student to school or carpool, that may be helpful."

