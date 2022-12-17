Orange County schools partner with food bank to feed families

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Orange County Public Schools worked together this Saturday to give meals to more than 3,000 families.

"Many thousands of families in this county, and across Central Florida quite honestly, are standing at the edge of that precipice financially, and they just don’t know where their next meal are coming from," said Greg Higgerson of Second Harvest.

Food service staff and volunteers helped pack food for long lines of cars at Oak Ridge High School.



One of eight locations handing out food. Students also showed up to help.

"It makes me feel good knowing that I'm actually helping people out especially with the holidays and that I'm making people smile," said student Nirzamyah Martin.

Second Harvest says inflation and devastating hurricanes have left one in eight people in Central Florida hungry.

"We have some nice cars pulling through, we know that people are living paycheck to paycheck and this is going to help out," said volunteer Lora Gilbert.

With school out for holiday break, organizers say guaranteed meals are no longer there for families that are food insecure.

"They really do rely on what their kids get at school. When it's not there during long extended breaks, it’s an even greater burden," said Higgerson.

If you want to donate or need to find food click here.