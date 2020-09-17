Orange County schools internet restored after outage

article

UPDATE:

1:15 pm: Internet service has been restored districtwide. OCPS was impacted by a national outage by our provider but everything should be operational at this time. Thank you for your patience.

EARLIER STORY:

Orange County Public Schools says it is being impacted by a national internet outage as thousands of students are at home for digital learning.

"OCPS is being impacted by a national internet outage by our provider. Students and staff may have intermittent internet until it is fully operational again," OCPS posted on Facebook.

Many parents commented thanking OCPS for the update and for the teachers who are doing the best they can to keep the kids learning.

"Our teacher is handling it like a champ," one parent wrote. "So proud of the example she is setting for our kids on overcoming obstacles."

They said they will post an update when they learn more from the provider.

Check back for details.