Orange County school resource officer sings 'Happy Birthday' to students at lunchtime

Deputy Shonda Lorne is a lunchtime legend.

The dedicated school resource officer at Little River Elementary School in Orlando spends each day singing songs to her students during their meal time. If it's a students birthday, they get an extra treat: Deputy Lorne singing 'Happy Birthday' to them as the other students sing along in the cafeteria.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office posted the video of Deputy Lorne performing during her lunchtime ritual to social media.

Viewers on Facebook are praising the deputy with the voice of an angel for her dedication.

"I was volunteering at my daughter's school this day. There were about 4 students who had birthday's. She sang to each one individually. It was so sweet," wrote Chris Moon.

"So thoughtful and those children will remember that moment for a long time," another viewer commented.

Tune in to Good Day Orlando Friday, Oct. 11, at 9:00 a.m. to see Deputy Lorne sing for viewers!