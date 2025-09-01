Orange County school officials estimate enrollment drop of nearly 7,000 students

The Brief Orange County Public Schools is experiencing a major drop in enrollment, with 7,000 students absent. Nearly half of the absent students come from immigrant families concerned about safety and immigration enforcement. The district faces millions in lost funding and will use an official October student count to guide future budget decisions.



Thousands of students have not returned to Orange County Public Schools this year, and the district faces millions of dollars in lost funding as enrollment declines.

What we know:

Orange County Public Schools is seeing a significant decline in student enrollment this year, with about 7,000 students not attending classes — roughly double previous projections.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Nearly half of these students come from immigrant families. The district is facing millions in lost funding and has already imposed a hiring freeze on instructional positions. Officials say some teachers may be reassigned if necessary.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many of the absent students will return, and the exact causes of some families’ withdrawals remain unconfirmed. Investigations into the broader impact of the enrollment drop on individual schools and programs are ongoing.

The backstory:

The district had anticipated a $28 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, but the sudden surge in absent students could increase the loss by another $25 million. Concerns among immigrant families — including fear of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity near schools — have influenced parents’ decisions to keep children home or seek virtual alternatives, according to a spokesperson for the Farmworkers Association of Florida.

Big picture view:

Community leaders and school officials worry about the long-term effects on education quality and staffing. Civic leaders said immigrant families continue to feel unsafe, creating uncertainty about enrollment trends. The district must balance budget constraints while ensuring all students are served.

What's next:

Orange County Public Schools plans to conduct an official student count in October, which will guide future budget and staffing decisions.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Orange County Public Schools and the Farmworkers Association of Florida.



