Orange County school board advances stricter e-bike, e-scooter rules for students

The Brief Orange County schools are considering stricter e-bike and e-scooter rules after a rise in student crashes. Only licensed high school students could bring the devices to campus under the proposal, with registration and decals required. The board remains divided on the plan, with a final vote scheduled for next week.



The Orange County School Board is moving forward with stricter rules governing electric bikes and scooters on school campuses.

The board is citing growing safety concerns following a series of crashes involving students.

What they're saying:

Under the proposal, only high school students with driver's licenses would be allowed to bring e-bikes and e-scooters onto school property.

Those students would also be required to register their devices and display a district-issued decal. The proposal would prohibit riding the devices on sidewalks, athletic fields, courts, grassy areas and other pedestrian spaces on campus.

Board members said the changes are intended to reduce the risk of serious injuries.

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"They put their life in danger. They put other people's life in danger, and I think something needs to be done," said Anne Douglas, Dist. 4 board member.

The discussion follows a rise in e-bike and e-scooter crashes, including the death of 13-year-old Colton Remsburg, who was struck by a pickup truck while riding his e-scooter in May. During the meeting, his father urged board members to act.

"What are we going to do to step up and make sure that these kids are safe?" asked Colton's mother, Ashley LaChance, in an interview with FOX 35 following her son's death.

The other side:

Not all board members supported moving directly to a broad ban. Some said the district should consider education and phased restrictions before adopting stricter rules.

"I just think we need more time to flush this out versus immediately going to a ban," said Angie Gallo, Dist. 1 board member.

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Others argued education alone would not be enough to prevent dangerous behavior.

"These students do not have a fully formed prefrontal cortex, and they're driving 40 mph and doing wheelies and putting two or three students on one bike," explained Maria Salamanca, Dist. 2 board member.

Some board members also raised concerns about enforcement and whether the district has the authority to regulate student transportation choices, while others said protecting student safety outweighs those concerns. A final vote on the proposal is scheduled for next week.