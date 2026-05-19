Who is Colton Remsburg? Mom urges Orange County for stricter rules after son's death on e-scooter

The Brief The mother of 13-year-old Colton Remsburg, stood before Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, May 19 to plead for stricter regulations and safety rules following her son's tragic death. Colton died from injuries sustained after his e-scooter collided with a pickup truck in Lake Nona on Mother's Day, prompting an immediate re-evaluation of local micromobility laws. His mother is now urging school districts and local leaders to implement mandatory "driver's style" safety education and certification courses to better protect children riding e-scooters and e-bikes.



Nearly a week after Colton Remsburg, 13, died following a crash with a pickup truck while on an e-scooter, the boy's mom, Ashley, urged county commissioners to create stricter rules regarding mobility device usage.

Colton's mom is pushing for minors operating micromobility devices – such as e-bikes or e-scooters – to know the rules of the road before they operate the motorized device.

Colton Remsburg, 13, died after crashing into a pickup truck on May 10. (Source: GoFundMe) Expand

Who is Colton Remsburg?

What we know:

Colton Remsburg, 13, who attended Innovation Middle School in Lake Nona was known as a kind and energetic person who loved making people laugh. Colton's teammates on his flag football team – who honored him during their May 15 game – remembered him as someone who always kept a smile on their faces.

Colton died after days in the hospital following a crash involving a pickup truck. Colton was riding an e-scooter at the time of the incident, around 4 p.m., May 10 – Mother's Day.

Orange County commissioners' meeting on May 19, 2026.

It's not known why Colton was riding his e-scooter around Lake Nona, or how fast he was going, but Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Colton rode into traffic and hit the truck. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Now, Orange County officials are revisiting its mobility device rules – which currently state that all micromobility devices – e-bikes and e-scooters included – must travel no faster than 10 miles an hour.

However, following Colton's death, commissioners are considering requiring helmets, setting speed limits, and/or instilling fines to help enforce e-bike and e-scooter safety among kids and teens.

Mom of Colton Remsburg, 13, advocates for education in e-bike and e-scooter usage.

What they're saying:

While speaking before county commissioners on May 19, Ashley said she constantly reminded Colton to be safe and would ask him if he made it to school safely.

"I believe schools should seriously consider implementing some form of driver's style education course or a certification requirement for e-scooters and e-bikes," she said. "Not because parents are failing, but because every additional layer of education matters."