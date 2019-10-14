Orange County restaurant robbed overnight by suspects with guns

article

An Orange County restaurant was robbed overnight by two men with guns.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, an armed robbery took place just after midnight on Monday.

The incident occurred at Vincent's Italian Restaurant on North Orange Blossom Trail.

They said that two people were cleaning the restaurant when two suspects entered the back door with guns. The victims were told to get on the floor while the suspects searched the business for money. An undisclosed amount was taken.

The suspects reportedly covered their faces partially with masks. They are described as two black males.

There were no reported injuries.

Detectives are investigating.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.