Florida teen sentenced to 5 years in prison for multiple Flagler County vehicle, garage break-ins, thefts

The Brief A 17-year-old from Live Oak was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of probation for his role in a 2025 multi-county crime spree involving the burglary of 15 properties and the theft of five firearms. The investigation, which linked the teen and his associates to crimes in both western Flagler County and Pierce County, Georgia, successfully tracked the suspects through vehicle surveillance at a St. Johns County gas station. Though the suspect was 16 at the time of his arrest, he was charged as an adult, prompting Sheriff Rick Staly to cite the case as a tragic example of "bad decisions that have life-changing adult consequences."



A Florida teen is now convicted as an adult for several theft and armed burglary-related crimes committed in 2025.

What we know:

A teen boy, 17, from Live Oak in Suwannee County was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of probation in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in western Flagler County, the sheriff's office said.

The theft incidents took place during the overnight hours between Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, 2025 when 15 properties along County Roads 305, 302, 140, 2006 and 15, as well as Quarter Horse Lane and Garden Lane were targeted, the Flagler County Sheriff's office said. The men broke into vehicles and garages, stealing five firearms, cash, purses, and other valuables, deputies said.

The suspect's vehicle was tracked to a RaceTrac gas station in St. Johns County, where three suspects were observed entering the store shortly before 7 a.m. on Aug. 29, the sheriff's office said. The suspects were also connected to vehicle burglaries that occurred in Pierce County, Georgia, deputies said.

The teen was arrested on Sept. 16, 2025 on a fugitive warrant in Flagler County by the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office. He was 16 at the time of his arrest and was charged as an adult.

When the teen was charged as an adult in October, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley called the situation "yet another tragic example of teens making a series of bad decisions that have life-changing adult consequences."

"This young man found out the hard way that we don’t play around in Flagler County, and he and his other criminal associates that were also arrested should have never driven two hours to victimize our residents. While it’s disappointing to see someone so young go down the wrong path," Staley said. "Hopefully it’ll serve as a lesson for others to change course before they commit crimes."

Youngest of four suspects

The teen is the youngest of four suspects in connection to the crime.

The other three suspects – Lucas Rebolledo, 19; Dwayne Ryan, 18; and Angel Jaramillo-Hernandez, 18, all of Live Oak – were arrested on Aug. 29.

On March 4, the teen pleaded guilty to 12 felony charges, including: one count of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, five counts of armed burglary with a firearm, one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling and five counts of grand theft of a firearm, court records show.

The teen is the first in the group of four suspects to be convicted.

‘Tough, but fair’

Sheriff Staley called the teen's sentencing "tough, but fair."

"This was a tough but fair sentence for serious crimes that terrorized our residents," Staly said. "Five years in prison is accountability, and the 10 years of probation that follow comes with strict restrictions that will keep this offender under close supervision."

‘Crime of opportunity’

Many of the stolen valuables were taken from the center consoles of unlocked vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

"These are crimes of opportunity, and criminals will take advantage even in rural areas. Please remember to lock your car doors and remove firearms, purses, and other valuables to help keep yourself and our community safe," Sheriff Staly said in a Sept. 15 press release.

What's next:

The teen boy is currently being held at the Volusia County jail, which has a facility for youthful offenders. He is awaiting transfer to Florida Department of Corrections custody.