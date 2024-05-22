Orange County 2024 high school graduation schedule, locations & livestreams
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It's commencement season in Orange County!
Most high school graduations will take place at either the University of Central Florida's Addition Financial Arena or the Kia Center in downtown Orlando. Please be sure to contact your child's school for event information, including parking and bag policies.
Here's a look at the 2024 high school graduation schedule, according to Orange County Public Schools:
Tuesday, May 21
- 10 a.m.: Orange County Virtual at Dr. Phillips Center (no livestream available)
- 7:30 p.m.: Freedon High School at UCF (livestream)
Wednesday, May 22
- 8:30 a.m.: Lake Nona High School at Kia Center (livestream)
- 2 p.m.: Colonial High School at UCF (livestream)
- 5 p.m.: Acceleration West at Edgewater High School (no livestream available)
- 7:30 p.m.: Orange Technical College at Kia Center (livestream)
Thursday, May 23
- 8:30 a.m.: East River High School at UCF (livestream)
- 5 p.m.: Acceleration East at Oak Ridge High School (no livestream available)
- 5 p.m.: Alternative Education at Boone High School (no livestream available)
Friday, May 24
- 8:30 a.m.: Winter Park High School at Kia Center (livestream)
- 8:30 a.m.: Olympia High School at UCF (livestream)
- 2 p.m.: Timber Creek High School at Kia Center (livestream)
- 7:30 p.m.: Cypress Creek High School at Kia Center (livestream)
Tuesday, May 28
- 8:30 a.m.: Windermere High School at Kia Center (livestream)
- 8:30 a.m.: Edgewater High School at UCF (livestream)
- 2 p.m.: Apopka High School at Kia Center (livestream)
- 2 p.m.: Lake Buena Vista High School at UCF (livestream)
- 7:30 p.m.: Jones High School at Kia Center (livestream)
- 7:30 p.m.: Boone High School at UCF (livestream)
Wednesday, May 29
- 8:30 a.m.: University High School at UCF (livestream)
- 2 p.m.: West Orange High School at UCF (livestream)
- 7:30 p.m.: Horizon High School at UCF (livestream)
Thursday, May 30
- 8:30 a.m.: Ocoee High School at UCF (livestream)
- 2 p.m.: Wekiva High School at UCF (livestream)
- 7:30 p.m.: Evans High School at UCF (livestream)
Friday, May 31
- 8:30 a.m.: Dr. Phillips High School at UCF (livestream)
- 2 p.m.: Oak Ridge High School at UCF (livestream)
Congrats, grads!