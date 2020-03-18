Orange County preparing for drive-thru coronavirus testing sites

Tents and porta-potties are stationed in a parking lot near the Orange County Convention Center on standby for drive-thru testing for the coronavirus.

The site is located off Destination Parkway near the Hilton.

County leaders say FEMA and the National Guard will oversee the site, where people will be swabbed for the virus. Patients will only be allowed through after completing a pre-screening process.

County and state officials hope to have the locations near the Orange County Convention Center and one in Broward County up and running by Friday, March 20th.

Governor Ron DeSantis expects to have about 17 drive-thru sites in the state.

Orange County leaders plan to create additional, smaller sites of their own throughout the county.

