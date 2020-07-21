Orange County postpones practices, tryouts for fall sports

article

Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, Orange County Public Schools has decided to postpone the start of the fall sports season.

Several schools posted about the decision on social media, including Wekiva High School.

"OCPS has made the difficult decision to postpone fall sports tryouts, practices, and competitions until further notice; however, conditioning may continue with safety protocols, and we will continue to review and approve Athletic Clearances."

Dr. Phillips High School tweeted:

"OCPS will NOT be starting fall sports on July 27th. Fall sports are able to continue the conditioning POD work that is currently in place. Fall sports are postponed until further notice. Submit all sports physicals on home campus, instructions are posted on athletic website."

Michael Ollendorff with Orange County Public Schools told FOX 35 News that athletic and marching band practices, which were scheduled to begin on Monday, July 27, have been postponed until further notice.

"We are working on a plan to modify our fall sports and marching band practice and competition schedules to provide for student health and safety."

On July 17, the School Board of Orange County delayed the start of the school year until August 21.