Orange County pauses COVID-19 vaccination appointment system after overwhelming response

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has paused its COVID-19 vaccination appointment portal after receiving an overwhelming response.

The department says they currently have 73,000 new first and second dose appointments scheduled.

"At this time, we are pausing our COVID-19 Vaccination scheduling CDR HealthPRO system," Kent Donahue with Florida Department of Health in Orange County said.

When the website reopens, the department says it will make a public announcement.

Orange County residents 65 and older began receiving the Moderna vaccine this month. Mayor Jerry Demings said in a news conference that the plan is to vaccinate 1,500 Orange County residents a day at the Orange County Convention Center.

