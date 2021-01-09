Orange County pauses COVID-19 vaccination appointment system after overwhelming response
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has paused its COVID-19 vaccination appointment portal after receiving an overwhelming response.
The department says they currently have 73,000 new first and second dose appointments scheduled.
"At this time, we are pausing our COVID-19 Vaccination scheduling CDR HealthPRO system," Kent Donahue with Florida Department of Health in Orange County said.
When the website reopens, the department says it will make a public announcement.
Orange County residents 65 and older began receiving the Moderna vaccine this month. Mayor Jerry Demings said in a news conference that the plan is to vaccinate 1,500 Orange County residents a day at the Orange County Convention Center.
