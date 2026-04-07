Former Florida school bus driver released on $30K bond after train crash with 29 students

The Brief Former Sumter County school bus driver Yvonne Hampton was granted a total bond of $30,000 during her first court appearance on April 7, facing 29 counts of child neglect and two misdemeanors after a crash with a CSX train. Investigators allege the 67-year-old knowingly entered the Bushnell railroad crossing after the warning systems had activated, leading to a crash that clipped the back of the bus while 29 students were on board. Upon her release, a judge ordered Hampton to have no contact with the affected children or their families and strictly prohibited her from returning to school property or operating a bus.



A former Sumter County school bus driver who allegedly put 29 students in danger when choosing to enter a railroad crossing with an incoming train was granted a $1,000 bond per student on the bus.

Yvonne Hampton, 67, attended a first appearance on April 7, 2026. (Source: Sumter County courts)

Before a Sumter County judge, April 7, Yvonne Hampton, 67, was granted bond after she was accused of two misdemeanor counts – reckless driving and culpable negligence – and 29 counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

What we know:

Hampton was released on bond, and was seen entering a red pickup truck with a male driver around 5:30 p.m. When asked what Hampton would say to the 29 children on the bus, she got into the truck and didn't respond.

The backstory:

Hampton's charges come after the Sumter County Sheriff's office and Sumter County School District said she knowingly entered a railroad crossing in Bushnell – resulting in the back of the bus being hit by a CSX train.

Read more: Florida school bus driver arrested after train crash with 29 students onboard

Yvonne Hampton, 67, is released on bond on April 7, 2026.

The sheriff's office said Hampton "made the decision to cross the railroad tracks after she saw the railroad warning system activate," an arrest report said.

Due to not having any prior convictions, prosecutors said they weren't opposed to a "reasonable bond." Hampton was issued two $500 bonds for the misdemeanors and $29,000 for the child neglect counts.

Upon the conditions set by the court, Hampton was ordered to not have contact with any occupants of bus, not communicate with family of children, not return to school and not drive a bus.