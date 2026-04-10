Fireworks executive arrested at Disney World on California murder charges
ORLANDO, Fla. - A business executive was arrested at Walt Disney World on a fugitive warrant tied to a fireworks explosion in Northern California that killed seven people and led to multiple murder charges, authorities said.
Kenneth Kee, the CEO of a fireworks company, was taken into custody at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida and is being held in the Orange County Jail, officials said. He faces seven counts of murder in connection with a July explosion in Yolo County.
The backstory:
Prosecutors said Kee is among several people indicted in the case, which authorities allege involved an illegal pyrotechnics operation. Officials said coordinated arrests were carried out across multiple locations to prevent suspects from fleeing.
Kenneth Chee, the owner of Devastating Pyrotechnics, was arrested at Walt Disney World in Florida. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)
Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Clara Nabity said a total of eight defendants face about 30 charges, including murder, conspiracy and weapons offenses. She said five people have been charged with murder.
Authorities said Kee appeared in court in Orange County and is being held without bond pending extradition to California, which could take place within about a week.
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Investigators said the explosion killed seven people and injured two others at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California last summer.
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Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests and charges have already been made in connection with the case.
(L-R) Jesus Ramos, 28; John Ramos22; and Joel Jr. Melendez, 28, all worked for Devastating Pyrotechnics and were killed in the explosion.
The seven killed in the explosion were identified as:
- Carolos Rodriguez Mora, 43, of San Andreas
- Neil Li, 41, of San Francisco
- Angel Voller, 18, of Stockton
- Christopher Bocog, 45, of San Francisco
- Jesus Ramos, of San Pablo
- Jhony Ramos, 22, of San Pablo
- Joel Melendez, 28, of Sacramento
The Source: Information for this article was taken from the Yolo County District Attorney's Office, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida, The Associated Press, and previous FOX Local reporting. This story was reported from Orlando.