Artemis II carries Apollo 18 flag designated for canceled moon mission

The Brief During a live feed on April 8, 2026, the Artemis II crew displayed a flag that was intended to fly on the Apollo 18 mission.

Apollo 18 was a planned follow-up moon mission after Apollo 17 but was never launched.

It was canceled in the early 1970s due to budget cuts and shifting priorities away from lunar exploration.

The mission is remembered as a missed opportunity for further Moon study and influences efforts like the Artemis program.

As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of its independence, NASA said the Artemis II mission has carried a collection of historic mementos reflecting the nation’s tradition of exploration, innovation and leadership.

The items were part of the official flight kit aboard the Orion spacecraft, launched atop the Space Launch System rocket. Among them was a flag originally designated for the canceled Apollo 18 mission.

Dig deeper:

Apollo 18 was a planned NASA mission that would have been part of the later stages of the Apollo program, following the moon landings of the late 1960s and early 1970s. It was intended to continue lunar exploration after Apollo 17, which flew in December 1972. However, Apollo 18 — along with Apollo 19 and 20 — was canceled before launch.

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The cancellation was primarily due to budget cuts and shifting national priorities. By the early 1970s, public interest in moon missions had declined after the initial achievements, and funding was redirected to other programs, including the development of the space shuttle. As a result, hardware and resources originally intended for Apollo 18 were either repurposed or never used for a lunar mission.

The Artemis II crew displays the flag that was intended to fly on Apollo 18 mission, which was canceled.

The Apollo 18 mission was expected to further study the moon’s surface, geology and environment, building on the discoveries of earlier Apollo crews. Its legacy continues to be referenced in modern programs like the Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon and expand long-term exploration.

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Other historic items include a swatch of muslin fabric from the 1903 Wright Flyer, used by Orville Wright and Wilbur Wright for the first powered flight. The piece was loaned by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and had previously flown aboard the space shuttle Discovery in 1985.

An American flag that had flown on the first and final space shuttle missions, as well as the first crewed test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, was also included in the flight kit.

In addition, Orion carried a photographic negative from the Ranger 7 mission, the first successful U.S. spacecraft to reach the moon’s surface. Managed by Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Ranger program helped identify landing sites for Apollo astronauts and marked a turning point in the race to the Moon.

NASA said the collection continued a tradition from earlier human spaceflight missions, highlighting the role of innovation and exploration in advancing a new era of human spaceflight.