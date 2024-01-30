Orange County mother seeking answers nearly a year since daughter's hit-and-run death

It's been nearly a year since a driver hit and killed Angie Giurtino's daughter, Skye VanDyne.

"Four minutes, 19 seconds. That is how long she laid there before she took her last breath," Giurtino said Monday.

The incident happened along Bonneville Drive, just past Scranton Avenue, in February 2023. Giurtino said Skye was riding her scooter home when a driver crashed into her and left her to die.

"I was in shock. Actually, it took me a while to really realize what happened," Giurtino said.

About a month later, thanks to a Crimeline tip, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) located the pickup truck involved in the crash. But with the one-year mark of Skye's death approaching, troopers have yet to make an arrest.

This delayed justice is frustrating Giurtino.

"It's just the frustration. It's more anger now than anything," she said.

Because of the ongoing investigation, FHP declined an interview but provided FOX 35 News with a timeline of events.

In March, FHP sent evidence of the vehicle involved to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). About two months later, FDLE sent back the results of that evidence, but troopers weren't able to confirm any additional information then.

In August, FHP obtained a warrant to gather more evidence. Then, before the end of 2023, FHP sent the FDLE additional evidence and is currently awaiting those results.

"I don't want her to be forgotten," Giurtino said.

For now, all she can do is wait as FHP works to confirm who was driving the vehicle that killed Skye. She hopes someone will come forward soon and help crack the case.

"I'm afraid that they're going to get away with it," Giurtino said.

If you have any information about this case, Crimeline is still offering a reward of up to $5,000 if it leads to an arrest. Call 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Next month, Giurtino hopes to return to the spot where Skye was killed to redo her memorial.