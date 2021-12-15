Orange County Mayor to give his first COVID briefing since November

A vigil was held on Capitol Hill on Tuesday night honoring the 800,000 lives lost from the coronavirus since 2020. This comes as the new variant continues to track in new places around the world and here in the U.S. causing some states to re-issue orders for masks in indoor places.

There are cases in Florida, but so far none of them are in Central Florida. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is scheduled to give his first COVID briefing since November.

The briefing is expected to be all about the omicron variant and how to stop it before it spreads especially as people get together for the holidays.

RELATED: Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly

Mayor Demings is set to talk about testing, vaccinations and boosters. He’ll be joined by doctors from the health department and officials from Orange County Public Schools, so we could also get an update on what is being done to keep kids healthy.

This is all happening as several cities and states around the country are stepping up their COVID response including bringing back mask requirements. We already know Orange County has detected the variant in their wastewater. We could find out if any cases have been found in our hospitals.

MORE NEWS: Central Florida company offers 2 free homes as worker incentive

Officials say finding the virus in wastewater can predict spikes before people even know they are sick. So far, three cases of the variant have been confirmed in Florida – two in South Florida and one in the Tampa area.

Demings briefing is happening at Orlando International Airport at 4:30 p.m. Be sure to watch FOX 35 at 5 p.m. for a complete update.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.